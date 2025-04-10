Watch Now
The Herb Society of Nashville to host annual plant sale this weekend
The Herb Society of Nashville is hosting their annual plant sale this Sunday at the Nashville Fairgrounds and Expo Center. The sale features over 11,000 plants, including a wide variety of herbs and other specialty plants that won't be found elsewhere.

The Herb Society is a local nonprofit organization with a mission to educate the public about the uses and benefits of herbs. In addition to the plant sale, the group also has a grant program that provides funding to local community gardens and food desert initiatives.

https://www.herbsocietynashville.org/

