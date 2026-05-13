The Hermitage to host new Roots & Rhythms concert series

he Andrew Jackson Foundation, which owns and operates The Hermitage [thehermitage.com], Andrew Jackson’s historic home and Presidential site, announced today that it will be hosting the inaugural Roots & Rhythms Concert and Legacy Awards Series [thehermitage.com] in June. The concert series is being presented by Wilson Bank & Trust. [wilsonbank.com]

Held on the back lawn of The Hermitage mansion, the concert series will celebrate Tennessee’s rich musical and cultural traditions, from country and bluegrass to gospel and soul, against the backdrop of one of the state’s most famous historical sites.

In addition to live performances, each event will present a Roots & Rhythms Legacy Award to musicians who have carried on and uplifted Tennessee’s musical traditions and culture. Honorees include Bluegrass and Roots torchbearer Ed Snodderly, Jefferson Street R&B legend Charles "Wigg" Walker, and Americana outlaw Steve Earle.

June 12— Bluegrass Roots honoring East Tennessee

Craig Havighurst [craighavighurst.com] will lead the opening ceremony as the host, presenter and speaker. Havighurst is a journalist and radio producer with WMOT Roots Radio 89.5 FM, where he hosts “The Craig Havighurst Show.” Folk and Americana singer, songwriter and guitarist Ed Snodderly [edsnodderlymusic.com] will be the evening’s honoree. The opening ceremony will also celebrate East Tennessee with a performance of “Rocky Top” before progressive bluegrass bands Sicard Hollow [sicardhollow.com] and Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen [dirtykitchenband.com] take over the lineup as the concert headliners.

June 19 — R&B and Gospel Roots honoring West Tennessee

Ernie Allen [thegospelnashville.com] and Lady Shaunte’ [thegospelnashville.com] from 99.1 The Gospel will host the evening’s event. Mike “Papa” Turney, co-owner of Papa Turney's Barbeque and Miss Zeke’s Juke Joint [papaturneysbbq.com], will present the evening’s legacy award to legendary soul artist Charles “Wigg” Walker [charleswiggwalker.com]. Civil rights leader and former NAACP president Ben Jealous will join as the evening’s guest speaker. Gospel singers The McCrary Sisters [mccrarysisters.com] will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Walker will perform “America The Beautiful” during the opening ceremony. Afterward, The McCrary Sisters will also headline the evening’s concert alongside Blues act Shantelle and the Juke Joint Band [shantellethejukejointband.com].

June 26 — Country Roots honoring Middle Tennessee

WMOT program director, afternoon host and host of “Wired In” Jessie Scott [wmot.org] will serve as the opening ceremony’s host, presenter, and speaker. Steve Earle [steveearle.com] will be the evening’s honoree. Earle will be touring and unable to attend the ceremony in person, so Stacey Earle, his sister and a talented artist in her own right, will accept the award on his behalf. Country singer Elizabeth Cook [elizabeth-cook.com] and Americana artist Tim Easton [timeaston.com] will headline the concert.