The History of African American Jockeys in Horse Racing

Visual artist Michael McBride talked about Too Black Too Fast, the touring art exhibit he created to celebrate the history and contributions of African American jockeys to the sport of horse racing. The Too Black Too Fast art exhibit will be at the Iroquois Steeplechase on Saturday, May 14 at Percy Warner Park. To learn more about the art of Michael J. McBride, go to https://www.michaeljmcbrideart.com/, call (615) 788-1397 or email michaeljmcbrideart@gmail.com.