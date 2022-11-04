Watch Now
The History of Jimmy Kelly’s Steakhouse

We learn more about a new book from Mike Kelly
Posted at 12:00 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 13:00:45-04

Mike Kelly, third generation owner of Jimmy Kelly’s Steakhouse, shared some of the surprising and interesting stories of his family’s history. Jimmy Kelly’s was founded by Mike’s great-grandfather in 1934 and is the oldest fine dining restaurant in Nashville. In celebration of their 88th year, Mike Kelly has written, A Generous Pour: Tall Tales from the Backroom of Jimmy Kelly's. Look for it wherever you buy books. Jimmy Kelly's Steakhouse is located at 217 Louise Ave. Nashville, TN 37203. Visit https://jimmykellys.com/ to learn more.

