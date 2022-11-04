The History of Jimmy Kelly’s Steakhouse

Mike Kelly, third generation owner of Jimmy Kelly’s Steakhouse, shared some of the surprising and interesting stories of his family’s history. Jimmy Kelly’s was founded by Mike’s great-grandfather in 1934 and is the oldest fine dining restaurant in Nashville. In celebration of their 88th year, Mike Kelly has written, A Generous Pour: Tall Tales from the Backroom of Jimmy Kelly's. Look for it wherever you buy books. Jimmy Kelly's Steakhouse is located at 217 Louise Ave. Nashville, TN 37203. Visit https://jimmykellys.com/ to learn more.