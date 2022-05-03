Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Homestead Festival Coming to Columbia

We chat with Rory Feek about the event at his farm
Posted at 11:55 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 12:55:47-04

Country singer-songwriter Rory Feek talked about the inspiration behind The Homestead Festival, a new first-of-its-kind outdoor event he is hosting at his 100-acre farm in Columbia, TN. The Homestead Festival is Friday, June 3 through Saturday, June 4 and is being held on Rory Feek's farm known as "The Homestead at Hardison Mill", located at 4765 Hardison Mill Road, Columbia, TN 38401 (just 45 minutes south of Nashville). The Homestead Festival features performances from musical acts including Kevin Costner & Modern West, The Isaccs, Jimmy Fortune and the Brotherly Love project and more! There will also be workshops on how to live a more sustainable life led by Joel Salatin featuring prominent leaders in the homesteading community such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Justin Rhodes and many more. Get passes and more information at www.thehomesteadfestival.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018