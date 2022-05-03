The Homestead Festival Coming to Columbia

Country singer-songwriter Rory Feek talked about the inspiration behind The Homestead Festival, a new first-of-its-kind outdoor event he is hosting at his 100-acre farm in Columbia, TN. The Homestead Festival is Friday, June 3 through Saturday, June 4 and is being held on Rory Feek's farm known as "The Homestead at Hardison Mill", located at 4765 Hardison Mill Road, Columbia, TN 38401 (just 45 minutes south of Nashville). The Homestead Festival features performances from musical acts including Kevin Costner & Modern West, The Isaccs, Jimmy Fortune and the Brotherly Love project and more! There will also be workshops on how to live a more sustainable life led by Joel Salatin featuring prominent leaders in the homesteading community such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Justin Rhodes and many more. Get passes and more information at www.thehomesteadfestival.com.