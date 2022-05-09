The Hottest Fashions for the Iroquois Steeplechase

Celebrity stylist Milton White showed outfits that will work for the Iroquois Steeplechase. Here’s where you can find the clothing worn by the models in today’s segment:
- Brian’s jacket, pullover, jeans all from Q Clothier/Rye 51
- Kennedy’s dress and handbag from 20Twelve, hat from The Style Pantry
- Dustin’s shirt, shorts, belt, and jacket from Levy's
- Nyabell’s dress from Oak Hall, fascinator, necklaces, bracelet, and handbag from The Style Pantry
For more of Milton's fashion tips, visit www.goodbadglamorous.com and follow @TheGoodTheBadAndTheGlamorous on Facebook.