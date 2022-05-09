Watch
Talk Of The Town

The Hottest Fashions for the Iroquois Steeplechase

We see some great looks from Milton White
Posted at 11:47 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 12:47:48-04

Celebrity stylist Milton White showed outfits that will work for the Iroquois Steeplechase. Here’s where you can find the clothing worn by the models in today’s segment:

  • Brian’s jacket, pullover, jeans all from Q Clothier/Rye 51 
  • Kennedy’s dress and handbag from 20Twelve, hat from The Style Pantry 
  • Dustin’s shirt, shorts, belt, and jacket from Levy's 
  • Nyabell’s dress from Oak Hall, fascinator, necklaces, bracelet, and handbag from The Style Pantry 

For more of Milton's fashion tips, visit www.goodbadglamorous.com and follow @TheGoodTheBadAndTheGlamorous on Facebook.

