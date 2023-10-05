The Iberian Pig's Pork Cheek Risotto

The Iberian Pig culinary director John Castellucci made Pork Cheek Risotto. The Iberian Pig is located in the Gulch, at 607 Overton Street Nashville, TN 37203. The menu at The Iberian Pig boasts a taste of Spain with traditional charcuteria, quesos, tapas and more. For more information, visit https://www.iberianpig.com/nashville and follow @iberianpig on Instagram.

Pork Cheek Risotto – The Iberian Pig Nashville

Culinary Director John Castellucci

Braised Pork Cheeks

Ingredients:

● 6 lbs. pork cheeks

● 1 1/2 cups + 1 1/2 tbsp onion, largely diced

● 1 1/2 cups + 1 1/2 tbsp celery, chopped

● 1 1/2 cups + 1 1/2 tbsp carrot, chopped

● 6 tbsp + 1 1/4 tsp garlic, minced

● 3 sachets, each filled with 1 bunch of thyme + 8 bay leaves

● 0.3 each thyme sachet with 1 bunch, 8 bay leaves each

● 1/3 cup thyme

● 1/3 cup tomato paste

● 3/4 cup + 2 1/2 tsp red wine

● 3 tbsp + 1/2 tsp veal demi-glace

● 2 1/3 cup + 1 tbsp meat stock

● Salt and pepper to taste



Method:

1. Season pork cheeks with salt and pepper.

2. Sear in a large rondeau until dark and golden brown, starting with the fat side of the cheek first.

3. Remove from the pan.

4. 1 case of pork cheek should fit into 3 deep hotel pans.

5. Add mirepoix and garlic. Sweat for 5 minutes making sure to scrape brown bits from the pan.

6. Add tomato paste and let toast until golden.

7. Deglaze with red wine.

8. Reduce by 1/2.

9. Add veal demi-glace and meat stock.

10. Split pork cheek into 3 hotel pans evenly. Pour mirepoix over each hotel pan. Make sure to cover with stock. Place one sachet in each pan.

11. Cover each pan with parchment paper, then foil.

12. Braise in a convection oven at 325 degrees for 2.5-3 hours.



Risotto

Ingredients:

● 2 cups bomba rice

● 2 tbsp canola oil

● 5 cups chicken stock

● 1/4 cup white wine

● 1/4 cup shallots, minced

● 2 tbsp garlic, minced

● 1/4 cup idiazabal cheese

● 2 tbsp butter



Method:

1. In a heavy bottom pot, turn heat on low and slowly sweat shallot and garlic until translucent in the oil.

2. Add rice and stir continuously until the rice begins to toast.

3. Add white wine and cook until the wine has evaporated 90%.

4. Add ⅓ of the chicken stock and stir slowly as the rice absorbs the stock. You want to agitate the rice as you cook it, to allow the starch to get nice and creamy.

5. Repeat the same for the rest of the stock.

6. Once all the stock has been added and the rice is cooked, add the cheese and butter with the heat on low.

7. Place pork cheek and wild mushrooms over the top and garnish with crispy gremolata.