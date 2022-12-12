Lighthouse ArtSpace venue manager Raven Young took us through The Immersive Nutcracker, a family-friendly experience that pays homage to the beloved classic ballet The Nutcracker in a grand and enchanting way. Brought to you by the producers of the original Immersive van Gogh, The Immersive Nutcracker is located inside Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville at 4416 Ridgefield Way. Tickets start at $29.99 and can be purchased here: https://www.immersive-nutcracker.com/nashville/. For more information, visit www.immersive-nutcracker.com.