The Importance of Getting Kids Outside

Author and founder of the 1000 Hours Outside Movement, Ginny Yurich talked about the importance of unstructured outdoor play for children in today’s tech-saturated world. Ginny Yurich’s new book "Until the Streetlights Come On: How a Return to Play Brightens Our Present and Prepares Kids for an Uncertain Future" is available for pre-order. The book will be released on Tuesday, November 14 wherever you buy books. To learn more about the book and the 1000 Hours Outside Movement, visit https://www.1000hoursoutside.com/streetlights and follow @1000hoursoutside on Instagram.

