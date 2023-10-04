Watch Now
The Importance of Getting Kids Outside

Posted at 11:48 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 12:48:50-04

Author and founder of the 1000 Hours Outside Movement, Ginny Yurich talked about the importance of unstructured outdoor play for children in today’s tech-saturated world. Ginny Yurich’s new book "Until the Streetlights Come On: How a Return to Play Brightens Our Present and Prepares Kids for an Uncertain Future" is available for pre-order. The book will be released on Tuesday, November 14 wherever you buy books. To learn more about the book and the 1000 Hours Outside Movement, visit https://www.1000hoursoutside.com/streetlights and follow @1000hoursoutside on Instagram.

