The Inspiring Story of Paralympian Katie Wells

Paralympian and author Katie Wells talked about how she never let being born with one arm get in the way of her accomplishments. Katie Wells books, I Can Still Do Everything with One Arm and I Can Still Work at the White House with One Arm are dedicated to all those with disabilities who have constantly been told they can’t, only to realize they can. Both books are available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Can-Still-Everything-One-Arm/dp/1721144811/ref=pd_bxgy_img_sccl_1/142-1087126-5519716?pd_rd_w=Z6INK&content-id=amzn1.sym.7757a8b5-874e-4a67-9d85-54ed32f01737&pf_rd_p=7757a8b5-874e-4a67-9d85-54ed32f01737&pf_rd_r=QXQRW9M27SA8G0XNJGYQ&pd_rd_wg=J9I0c&pd_rd_r=333db6a9-bb05-460c-8ab1-ad1fe41a98ae&pd_rd_i=1721144811&psc=1 and https://www.amazon.com/Can-Still-Work-White-House/dp/1678662518/ref=sr_1_1?crid=QP9L5PFMVQ2H&keywords=katie+laurel+wells&qid=1668437816&sprefix=Katie+Wells%2Caps%2C79&sr=8-1. Katie's blog Why Do You Ask is for parents of children with disabilities and injured veterans with physical injuries to help them with the questions people ask. To read it go to www.wellslaurel.wordpress.com. You may contact Katie by email at wells.katie@yahoo.com.