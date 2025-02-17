Watch Now
The James Beard Foundation's Taste America event is back in Nashville!

Get a Taste of America this week!
The James Beard Foundation [jamesbeard.org]®, the organization behind the James Beard Awards®, the most prestigious culinary recognition in the country, recently announced that its national Taste America [jamesbeard.org] culinary series will return to Nashville with a walk-around tasting on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 from 6–9 p.m. at Saint Elle [thesaintelle.com]. The event will feature chef Mailea Weger, most recently of Lou, in collaboration with local guest chefs including:

  • André Prince Jeffries and Tamara Kelly of Prince’s Hot Chicken 
  • Arnold Myint of International Market 
  • Colby Rasavong of Bad Idea 
  • Deb Paquette of etch and etc. 
  • Dung “Junior” Vo of Noko 
  • Jason La Iacona of Miel 
  • Josh Habiger of Bastion 
  • Julio Hernandez of Maíz de la Vida 
  • Margot McCormack of Margot Cafe 

