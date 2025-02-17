The James Beard Foundation's Taste America event is back in Nashville!

The James Beard Foundation [jamesbeard.org]®, the organization behind the James Beard Awards®, the most prestigious culinary recognition in the country, recently announced that its national Taste America [jamesbeard.org] culinary series will return to Nashville with a walk-around tasting on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 from 6–9 p.m. at Saint Elle [thesaintelle.com]. The event will feature chef Mailea Weger, most recently of Lou, in collaboration with local guest chefs including:
- André Prince Jeffries and Tamara Kelly of Prince’s Hot Chicken
- Arnold Myint of International Market
- Colby Rasavong of Bad Idea
- Deb Paquette of etch and etc.
- Dung “Junior” Vo of Noko
- Jason La Iacona of Miel
- Josh Habiger of Bastion
- Julio Hernandez of Maíz de la Vida
- Margot McCormack of Margot Cafe