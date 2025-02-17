The James Beard Foundation's Taste America event is back in Nashville!

The James Beard Foundation [jamesbeard.org]®, the organization behind the James Beard Awards®, the most prestigious culinary recognition in the country, recently announced that its national Taste America [jamesbeard.org] culinary series will return to Nashville with a walk-around tasting on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 from 6–9 p.m. at Saint Elle [thesaintelle.com]. The event will feature chef Mailea Weger, most recently of Lou, in collaboration with local guest chefs including:

André Prince Jeffries and Tamara Kelly of Prince’s Hot Chicken



Arnold Myint of International Market



Colby Rasavong of Bad Idea



Deb Paquette of etch and etc.



Dung “Junior” Vo of Noko



Jason La Iacona of Miel



Josh Habiger of Bastion



Julio Hernandez of Maíz de la Vida



Margot McCormack of Margot Cafe