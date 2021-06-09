Paula Osborn talked about how she turned generosity into a family affair and started a national movement with The Jar From Afar, which teaches kids to share their blessings with others. Find out more at www.thejarfromafar.com. Follow @thejarfromafar on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 12:51:34-04
Paula Osborn talked about how she turned generosity into a family affair and started a national movement with The Jar From Afar, which teaches kids to share their blessings with others. Find out more at www.thejarfromafar.com. Follow @thejarfromafar on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.
