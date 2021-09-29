Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35+ years.
Now a new movie documentary, called “The Jesus Music,” from the creators of “I CAN ONLY IMAGINE,” shares with us some of the stories of your favorite Contemporary Christian artists. It’s being released in select theaters on October 1st.
