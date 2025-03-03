The Junior League of Nashville to host 5th annual Summit Women's Leadership Conference

Junior League of Nashville is excited to host its 5th Annual Summit Women's Leadership Conference.

The event will take place on March 8, 2025, also known as International Women's Day, at the Renaissance Hotel in Downtown Nashville.

The conference aims to inspire women across the country by providing them a chance to invest in themselves and cultivate what matters most.

The Junior League of Nashville is a collective of around 1,400 women who believe in the power of volunteer action to improve their communities. Last year, they provided over 44,000 volunteer hours in the Middle Tennessee area, which equates to $1.3 million in value.

Those interested in attending the conference can still purchase tickets on the Junior League of Nashville's website. It promises to be an empowering and meaningful event for women across the region.

https://www.jlnwomenssummit.com/

