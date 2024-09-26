The Ladies of Charity semi-annual consignment sale starts Friday! Ms. Cheap gets a preview!

Watch Now
Posted

The Ladies of Charity semi-annual consignment sale opens this Friday and runs for six weeks! The sale has everything from men and women’s clothing to shoes and accessories! The Ladies of Charity is a Catholic nonprofit that helps serve those in need. The shop is located at 2216 State Street and will be open Monday through Saturday through November 2nd. For more information visit www.ladiesofcharitynashville.com

