The Last Easter Egg Recipe You'll Ever Hunt For

Cookbook author Tammy Algood made Egg Salad, a delicious way to use leftover Easter eggs. For more of Tammy's recipes, kitchen tips, shortcuts and more, look for her cookbooks, which are all available at www.amazon.com.

EGG SALAD

INGREDIENTS

8 hard cooked eggs, peeled and chopped

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup pickle or green tomato relish, drained

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

DIRECTIONS

Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight.

