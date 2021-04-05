Watch
The Last Easter Egg Recipe You'll Ever Hunt For

You love this recipe for your leftover Easter Eggs.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Apr 05, 2021
Cookbook author Tammy Algood made Egg Salad, a delicious way to use leftover Easter eggs. For more of Tammy's recipes, kitchen tips, shortcuts and more, look for her cookbooks, which are all available at www.amazon.com.

EGG SALAD

INGREDIENTS
8 hard cooked eggs, peeled and chopped
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup pickle or green tomato relish, drained
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper

DIRECTIONS
Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight.

