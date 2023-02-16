The Library of Things with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap took us to the Nashville Public Library to see some of the useful items that can now be borrowed from various branches of the library. The Library of Things program allows NPL card holders to borrow everything from cake pans to tool kits and musical instruments. Patrons must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid NPL library card in good standing (library card is not blocked due to unpaid fees). Patrons must sign a usage agreement at their first Library of Things checkout. The checkout period is 3 weeks, and you can borrow up to 2 Library of Things items at one time. Items are holdable and can be renewed up to 3 times if no one else is waiting. To learn more about the Library of Things program at the Nashville Public Library, visit https://library.nashville.org/services/library-things.