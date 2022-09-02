"The List" Moves to 9:30am on Newschannel5

The List hosts Kristina Guerrero and Jimmy Rhoades talked about the types of information and entertainment the show has to offer viewers. You can watch the list on NewsChannel 5 each weekday morning at 9:30am starting Tuesday, September 6 right after NewsChannel5 this morning at 9am. For more information on The List, go to https://www.thelisttv.com/.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 12:54:09-04
