The Magic of a Small Town Christmas

Megan Alexander talks about her new children's book
Posted at 11:51 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 12:51:27-05

Inside Edition national correspondent Megan Alexander talked about her career and new children’s book. The Magic of a Small Town Christmas by Megan Alexander is available wherever you buy books. To arrange a book signing or event with Megan, email: info@MeganAlexander.com. Megan will be making appearances at the 37th Annual Dickens of a Christmas in historic downtown Franklin this weekend if you’d like to meet her in-person. Visit her website at https://www.meganalexander.com/ for more information.

