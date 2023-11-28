The McCrary Sisters host the 14th annual "A McCrary Kind of Christmas"

Ann, Regina, and Alfreda McCrary members of legendary gospel group, The McCrary Sisters talked about their career and annual concert event. The McCrary Sisters are hosting the 14th annual “A McCrary Kind of Christmas” on December 8 at 7pm at Riverside Revival, 1600 Riverside Drive, Nashville, TN 37216. The event will feature performances by The McCrary Sisters, legendary singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris, Margo Price, Buddy Miller, Etta Britt, BIZZ, Dave Pomeroy, and more. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research hospital families and other families in need in Nashville. For a link to tickets or online streaming of the concert, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-mccrary-kind-of-christmas.

