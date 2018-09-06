The Mockingbird's "Don't Worry, Brie Happy" Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Chef Brian Riggenbach Brian made "Don’t Worry, Brie Happy" - a grilled cheese sandwich with whipped brie, jalapeno jam and chimichurri. The Mockingbird is located at 121 12th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203. Call (615) 741-9900 or visit the website for reservations www.MockingbirdNashville.com. Now open for lunch, dinner, late nights, weekend brunch and daily happy hours. Late night hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 11pm to 1am.
Don’t Worry, Brie Happy
For the Sandwich
Ingredients – yields 15 pieces
1 baguette
8 oz. brie, at room temperature
4 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature
½ cup pepper jelly
½ cup chimichurri
6 TBL butter, melted
Method
- Slice the baguette into ½” thin slices, you should have about 30-35 pieces, lie them out on a sheet tray and set aside, removing any that have exaggerated air pockets, these can be a nice snack for the cook.
- Remove the rind from the brie and place the cheese and the cream cheese in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle.
- Whip together until airy and homogeneous.
- Spread both sides of the baguette slices with the brie, then place a stripe of pepper jelly down the center, fold up sandwiches, and reserve.
- Preheat a nonstick sauté pan over medium heat.
- Brush both sides of the sandwich with butter, and sauté in batches until golden brown, about 1-2 minutes per side.
- Set on a serving platter tented with foil. When all of the grilled cheese are finished, dollop 1 tsp of chimichurri over the top of each grilled cheese, and serve right away.
For the Chimichurri
Ingredients – yields 2 cups
1 cup red wine vinegar
1 tsp salt
5 garlic cloves, minced
2 shallots, finely chopped
1 tsp chili flake
1 jalapeno, finely chopped
½ cup cilantro, minced
½ cup parsley, minced
2 tsp fresh oregano, chopped
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Method
- Combine vinegar, 1 tsp. salt, garlic, shallot, and chili in a medium bowl and let stand for 10 minutes.
- Stir in cilantro, parsley, and oregano.
- Whisk in oil.
Cover and chill for at least 3 hours or overnight.
