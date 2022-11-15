Watch Now
The Mosquito Bowl

We learn more about the new book from the "Friday Night Lights" author
Posted at 11:47 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 12:47:23-05

Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist and bestselling author Buzz Bissinger talked about The Mosquito Bowl, his new book about a football game that takes place during World War II on an island in the South Pacific. The Mosquito Bowl by Buzz Bissinger is available wherever you buy books. Go to https://buzzbissinger.com/ to learn more.

