The Music City Grand Prix is the Talk of the Town

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix takes over downtown Nashville.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Aug 06, 2021
The entire show was dedicated to the inaugural Music City Grand Prix. The Music City Grand Prix runs Friday, August 6 through Sunday, August 8 in downtown Nashville. The streets of downtown will come alive with the sounds of music, food, and racing, all spun into an experience you just have to be there to feel. For more information or tickets, go to www.musiccitygp.com.

