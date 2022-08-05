The Music City Grand Prix is the Talk of the Town 2022

Talk of the Town got in on the fun and excitement at the second annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7. For three days, the downtown streets will come alive with the sounds of music, food, and racing, all spun into an experience you just have to be there to feel. The international festival of speed and sound will be staged on a temporary grand prix circuit on city streets, around the Nissan Stadium campus and across Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge. Attendees can look forward to the best Nashville has to offer including live music performances by top artists, best-in-class food experiences and entertainment that centers on speed in only a way Music City can serve it up. For information and updates, including ticketing details visit www.musiccitygp.com. Follow on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/musiccitygp/.

NewsChannel5 sports anchor Steve Layman gave all the details on the races and activities happening during the 3-day event.

We met Beth Paretta owner of the female-forward racing team Paretta Autosport, and IndyCar racer Simona De Silvestro, the only female racer in the Music City Grand Prix. For more information, visit https://www.parettaautosport.com/

Country star Deana Carter talked about performing with Big Machine country artist Aaron Lewis at the Friday Freedom concert on August 5. Grand Ole Prix is a part of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and Grand Ole Opry partnership, featuring a three-night concert series on the Nissan Stadium campus.

Holly Cooper, Shark Tank alum and owner of Fried Green Tomatoes Food Truck gave tips on how to make the perfect Fried Green Tomatoes. Fried Green Tomatoes will be one of the food vendors at the Music City Grand Prix. friedgreentomatoes.co

We got a look inside the Fan Zone where the newest addition is a Ferris Wheel. All Ferris Wheel rides are FREE.