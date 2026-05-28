The Music City Rodeo is back this weekend!

Music City Rodeo brings world-class PRCA championship rodeo to the heart of Nashville. For three unforgettable nights, Bridgestone Arena transforms into the ultimate western experience, combining the thrill of professional rodeo competition with performances from country music's biggest stars.

Each night delivers non-stop action: watch the world's best cowboys and cowgirls compete for over $300,000 in prize money across seven championship events, then stay for a full headline concert. It's two incredible experiences in one unforgettable night.

Whether you're a lifelong rodeo fan or experiencing it for the first time, Music City Rodeo delivers an authentic western experience in the heart of Music City. Join over 50,000 fans across three nights for Nashville's newest and most exciting tradition.

https://musiccityrodeo.com/