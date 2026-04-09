The Music City Rodeo makes it's return to Nashville next month!

The music city rodeo makes its return to Nashville next month. We are catching up with a few of the contestants: Kade Bruno, Wyatt Casper and Clay Hibler!

This year includes an incredible line up of artists like Miranda Lambert, Carley Crockett, and Jon Pardi.

Music City Rodeo brings world-class PRCA championship rodeo to the heart of Nashville. For three unforgettable nights, Bridgestone Arena transforms into the ultimate western experience, combining the thrill of professional rodeo competition with performances from country music's biggest stars.

★BRIDGESTONE ARENA★

MAY 28-30, 2026 • NASHVILLE, TN

Tickets are on sale now at

https://musiccityrodeo.com/

