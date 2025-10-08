The Nashville Ballet kicking of it's 40th season with If I Can Dream

Elvis has entered the building! The Nashville Ballet is kicking off their 40th season with If I Can Dream!

Choreographed and directed by Travis Bradley, If I Can Dream, set to the timeless music of Elvis Presley, fuses the elegance and artistry of classical ballet with the rebellious spirit of rock ‘n’ roll. First previewed at the 2024 Nashville Dance Festival, this expanded work showcases a rich tapestry of Elvis Presley’s catalog of music. The production includes Elvis’ classics such as “That’s All Right,” “Suspicious Minds,” “Kiss Me Quick,” “It Hurts Me,” “Men with Broken Hearts,” “Forget Me Never,” and the powerful anthem that gives the production its name, “If I Can Dream.”

To learn more about the season and get tickets visit

https://www.nashvilleballet.com/if-i-can-dream