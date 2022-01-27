The Nashville Mom Highlights Landmarks

Dawn Burns, a local lifestyle blogger known as The Nashville Mom gave us a look inside the pages of her new children’s book. This is Nashville features special landmarks and favorite places around Nashville including The Ryman Auditorium, The Pancake Pantry, Nashville Zoo, Bobbie’s Dairy Dip and more. The illustrations are hand drawn watercolor images by Nashville resident, Candler Reynolds. A portion of the book sales goes to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. This is Nashville is available online at https://the-nashville-mom.myshopify.com/, as well as local shops - Plaid Rabbit, Magpies, Landmark Booksellers, Moss and Embers, Tin Cottage. Go to https://www.thenashvillemom.com/this-is-nashville-childrens-book/ for more information or to read Dawn's blog.