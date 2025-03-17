Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Nashville Symphony announces exciting new season!

Nashville Symphony announces new season
Posted

The Nashville Symphony has announced its upcoming new season, and it promises to be an exceptional year of music and community connections.

They give Heather and Lelan a preview of what is ahead! In the new season, the symphony will be celebrating the departure of current Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero and welcoming a new leader. The programming will focus on strengthening the bond between the musicians and the Nashville community.

To learn more and get tickets visit https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes