The Nashville Symphony is celebrating the Lunar New Year!

Ring in the Year of the Snake with the Nashville Symphony’s 2nd Annual Lunar New Year Celebration, conducted by Ming Luke and featuring soloist Susan Yang! Arrive early to experience a lively bazaar in our lobbies, thoughtfully curated by Asian & Pacific Islanders of Middle Tennessee (API) and the Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville (CAAN). The Nashville AAPI Writers will host a special reading featuring writers Yue Yuan, Sarong Vit-Kory, and Tomiko Peirano starting at 6:30 PM in the East Lobby. Enjoy crafts, shopping, and other activities that celebrate the Lunar New Year. https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/concert/2024-2025-season/lunar-new-year-year-of-the-snake/

