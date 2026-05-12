The National Museum of African American Music spotlighting rising voices in Nashville

The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) proudly presents The First Note — a groundbreaking concert series born from a simple but radical belief: that emerging artists deserve more than a stage. They deserve a platform.

The First Note is a love letter to the next generation of music makers. This isn’t just a show — it’s a movement. One that pairs rising talent with fair market compensation, world-class production, and direct access to one of the most visited cultural institutions in the country.

Beginning May 15th, NMAAM’s intimate 200-seat Roots Theatre becomes the epicenter of something new. Night after night, artists who are just writing their first chapters will share space with fans who feel it, industry executives who need to hear it, and a community of hundreds of thousands of visitors who carry those sounds far beyond these walls.

Friday May 15, 2026

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Get tickets here

https://71931.blackbaudhosting.com/71931/NMAAM-Presents-The-First-Note