"The Neighbors" Season 6 Finale

Singer Toni Braxton guest stars in the season 6 finale of "The Neighborhood". The whole crew head out to see Toni Braxton live in concert but just as the show begins, Courtney’s water breaks.

This storyline is loosely based on Marcel’s own experiences. Marcel’s girlfriend Sarah Francis Jones went into labor during a Beyonce concert in September 2023 – the expectant parents went viral.

The Neighborhood will be back with its 7th season this Fall paired with the new comedy, Poppa’s House, starring Damon Wayans & Damon Wayans Jr.

You can watch the season 6 finale of "The Neighbors" on NewsChannel 5 TONIGHT at 7PM!