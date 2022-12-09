Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Oak Ridge Boys Spread Holiday Cheer

We chat with the guys from The Oak Ridge Boys
Posted at 11:59 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 12:59:37-05

Joe Bonsall and Duane Allen from The Oak Ridge Boys and Gaylord Opryland executive chef Matt Foreman gave us an overview of The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas in Tennessee Dinner Show. The Oak Ridge Boys "Christmas in Tennessee" Dinner Show runs through December 25. For more information on all the Country Christmas events, and to purchase tickets and accommodations, visit www.ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018