The Optimist Shares Recipe for Signature Dish Shrimp a la Plancha

Chef Mike Parhm from The Optimist made their signature dish Shrimp a la Planca. The Optimist is located in Germantown at 1400 Adams St. Nashville, TN 37208. Dinner is every day from 5pm-10pm. For more information, go to https://www.theoptimistrestaurant.com/nashville or call (615) 709-3156.

The Optimist

Executive chef Mike Parhm

Gulf Shrimp a la Plancha

Served with chili butter and “sopping toast"

INGREDIENTS

1 piece thick cut, good Sourdough toast

5 each head on Gulf shrimp

2 cloves garlic, sliced thin

1 shallot, medium size, sliced thin

2 tbsp white wine

2 tbsp heavy cream

1 tsp chili paste

1/4 lbs cold butter

1 tsp chopped parsley

Salt and lemon juice, as needed

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large saute pan over medium heat, saute the shallots and garlic in butter until the garlic begins to brown.

Add the shrimp, season lightly with salt and saute until the shrimp are cooked through.

Deglaze with white wine, add heavy cream, and reduce by half.

Remove from heat, add chili paste, and slowly whisk in the cold butter one piece at a time alternating on and off the heat until the entire stick is incorporated.

The sauce should be homogeneous making it velvety and luxurious. Adjust seasoning with salt and lemon. Add chopped parsley just before serving.

Arrange shrimp on top of toast and pour the sauce over top. Enjoy!