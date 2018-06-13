The Palm's Lobster and Summer Menu Features

Chef Hoss Fuentes shares The Palm Nashville's Lobster Summer Specials and other Menu Features (see below) Friday, June 15, is National Lobster Day! Through July 31, viewers who dine at The Palm can celebrate the season’s best catch with the return of its highly-anticipated Summer Lobster specials. Features include the four-pound jumbo lobster split for two and a lobster special “Just for You” with The Palm’s signature Surf ‘n’ Turf combination. For more info

https://www.thepalm.com/restaurants/nashville

Ahi Tuna Tataki* Yield: 1 order

Toasted pine nuts, garlic, ginger, jalapenos, basil & lime

Ingredients: 5 oz. Ahi Tuna Loin (@7 slices)

To taste: Salt and black pepper (mill)

2 oz blended oil

1 ea. Shallot – sliced in thin rings

1 oz fresh ginger – julienne/shaved

3 cloves garlic – sliced thin

1 tsp toasted pine nuts

1 Tbsp fresh basil – julienne

½ Jalapeno Sliced into thing rings

½ lime

Micro greens or micro cilantro as a garnish

Procedure: - Slice Tuna and arrange on the center of the plate

- Season with salt and pepper

- Heat oil in the pan

- Once the oil is hot, add shallots and cook for 1 minute

- Add ginger and cook until the shallots start to crisp

- Once the shallots are crispy add garlic, pine nuts, basil, and jalapeno

- Stir for 20 seconds and add the juice of half a lime

- Place ingredients on top of the tuna (don the center)

- Top with micro greens

- Serve immediately

Watermelon and Burrata Salad Yield: 1 portion

Ingredients: 2 each – Seedless Watermelon slices

(1/2 – inch thick, 2 ½ - 3 inches in diameter)

1 to 2 slices – marinated Burrata – sliced ¼ inch thick (depending on the size of the burrata ball)

**Burrata should be marinated & held in basil oil, salt and black pepper before slicing

½ oz Baby Field Greens

1 Tbsp Basil Oil (see recipe)

1 Tbsp Balsamic Vinaigrette (see below)

Pinch – Mirco Arugula – as a garnish

(Micro greens can be substituted if micro arugula is not available)

Procedure: - Slice Watermelon into ½ inch thick slices

- Using a biscuit or cookie cutter, cut into 2 ½ - 3 diameter slices

- Top once slice of watermelon with a slice of marinated burrata

- Top with second slice of watermelon

- Add field greens to the center of a chilled dinner plate

- Top the greens with the watermelon and the burrata

- Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette on top of the watermelon and on the plate

- Garnish the plate with the basil oil around the watermelon

- Garnish the top of the watermelon with micro arugula/greens