The Peach Truck Celebrates Peach Week In Nashville

Jessica Rose from The Peach Truck made Burrata with Peaches and Olive Oil. It's Peach Week in Nashville! Now through July 31, you can enjoy menu items featuring The Peach Truck's peaches at over 20 Nashville restaurants, plus surprises throughout the week at The Peach Truck booths, and official new merchandise. Also, join founders Stephen and Jessica Rose for a 10th Anniversary party where it all began, at imogene + willie’s 12 South shop in Nashville on Sunday, July 31 from 12pm-4pm. You'll enjoy fresh, juicy peaches, live music from Thad Cockrell, and refreshments from Desert Door. For more information, visit www.peachweek.com.

Burrata with Peaches + Olive Oil

Serves: 4

8 oz. burrata cheese

2 peaches, chopped

¼ cup olive oil

Flaky sea salt

Torn fresh basil leaves

Place burrata on a plate. Stir together chopped peaches, olive oil, and a pinch or two of flaky salt. Spoon over and around the burrata. Sprinkle with basil and more flaky salt. Serve with

crackers or crostini.