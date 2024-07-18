Watch Now
The Peach Truck shows us how to pick the perfect peach!

NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jul 18, 2024

Joy is just one bite away! The Peach Truck has brought peaches to Nashville - and they want YOU to enjoy the unbelievably fresh and flavorful fruit all summer long! Leigh Finney joins us to give us tips on how to pick the perfect peach and what sets theirs apart from others! Visit thepeachtruck.com to learn more

