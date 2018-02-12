The Perfect Valentine's Day Dessert

Jamie Protich from The Front Porch restaurant made a Chocolate Love Cake. The Front Porch is hosting a Valentine's dinner this year. You can bring in your own wine or enjoy their fruit tea. Call and make your reservation today at (615) 441-0006. Limited seating is available. The Front Porch is located at 108 Center Ave. in Dickson Tennessee. They are open for lunch 6 days a week 11am to 2pm and closed on Saturdays. 

Chocolate Love Cake
•    1 (18.25 ounce) package chocolate cake mix
•    2 pints part-skim ricotta cheese
•    3/4 cup white sugar
•    1 teaspoon vanilla extract
•    4 eggs
•    1 (3.9 ounce) package instant chocolate pudding mix
•    1 cup milk
•    1 (12 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
Directions
1.    Prepare cake mix as directed on box. Pour batter into 9 x 13 x 2 inch greased baking dish. Set aside.
2.    Combine ricotta cheese, sugar, vanilla, and eggs. Blend well. Spread mixture evenly over the top of the cake batter.
3.    Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 75 minutes if using a glass baking dish, 90 minutes if using a metal pan.
4.    Blend pudding mix and milk until thickened. Blend in whipped topping. Spread over cooled cake.

