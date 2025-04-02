Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Plus Closet gives us tips and trends for Spring and Summer fashion!

The Plus Closet shares fashion tips for Spring and Summer!
Posted

We are joined by the ladies from The Plus Closet in Donelson, who show us their fashionable finds for Spring and Summer!
The Plus Closet exclusively sells clothes for women who are sizes 12 and up! Owners Shannon and Julie wanted to create a space that plus size women can shop in person for trendy pieces in an environment that makes them feel seen and special! To book an appointment to sell clothing to The Plus Closet visit :
https://theplusclosetnashville.myshopify.com/products/sell-your-clothes-to-the-plus-closet

The store is located at 2517 Lebanon Pike Suite 200B, Nashville, TN 37214.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes