The Plus Closet open in Donelson

The Plus Closet is a new store that is open in Donelson that is exclusively for women who are sizes 12 and up! Owners Shannon and Julie wanted to create a space that plus size women can shop in person for trendy pieces in an environment that makes them feel seen and special! To book an appointment to sell clothing to The Plus Closet visit :
https://theplusclosetnashville.myshopify.com/products/sell-your-clothes-to-the-plus-closet
The store is located at 2517 Lebanon Pike Suite 200B, Nashville, TN 37214.
The Grand Opening Celebration will take place all day on January 20, 2024.
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 12:34:54-05
The Plus Closet is a new store that is open in Donelson that is exclusively for women who are sizes 12 and up! Owners Shannon and Julie wanted to create a space that plus size women can shop in person for trendy pieces in an environment that makes them feel seen and special! To book an appointment to sell clothing to The Plus Closet visit :
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.