The Plus Closet shares fashion tips for looking our best this holiday season!

Our friends from the Plus Closet are celebrating their one-year anniversary! They stop by to show us all of the fashionable holiday styles you can find at their store! The Plus Closet is a new store that is open in Donelson that is exclusively for women who are sizes 12 and up! Owners Shannon and Julie wanted to create a space that plus size women can shop in person for trendy pieces in an environment that makes them feel seen and special!

To book an appointment to sell clothing to The Plus Closet visit theplusclosetnashville.myshopify.com/products/sell-your-clothes-to-the-plus-closet