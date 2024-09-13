Watch Now
The Preservation Society of Nashville wants you to help them "Paint the Town"

The Preservation Society of Nashville is celebrating the deep history and character of music city during their inaugural fundraiser, Paint the Town. Colson Horton sits down with us to talk about why preserving the history of Nashville is so important, and how you can get involved. For more information on Preservation Society of Nashville, and to buy your tickets for Paint the Town, visit preservenashville.com

