The Road to One Million Books

In the “If You Give a Child A Book” campaign, Newschannel5 along with the Scripps Howard Fund, the Nashville Predators, and viewers just like you have raised money to donate to area school Book Fairs for over five years now. Today, in partnership with Scholastic Books, the one millionth book was given out at Warner Arts Magnet Elementary in East Nashville in an exciting "Green Carpet" event we wanted to share with our viewers! The "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign is a passion project for everyone involved. For more information or if you'd like to donate, go to https://www.newschannel5.com/giveabook.