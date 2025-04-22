The Rock 'N' Roll Marathon is Celebrating 25 Years in Nashville!

The iconic Rock 'N' Roll Marathon is marking a major milestone this year - its 25th anniversary in Nashville! This beloved running event has seen tremendous growth over the past quarter-century, transforming into one of the premier marathon weekends in the country.

According to the organization, the race has grown alongside the city, attracting participants from all over the globe who are eager to experience the vibrant Music City. This year's festivities will be extra special, with the Health & Fitness Expo kicking things off on Thursday and Friday at the Music City Center.

The main event takes place on Saturday, featuring a 5K, 10K, half-marathon, and full marathon. Sunday will see the return of the 1-mile Kids Rock and Doggie Dash.

https://www.runrocknroll.com/nashville