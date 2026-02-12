The Row shows us how to make the perfect dish for cold days!

Slow Roasted Pork Shank with Pan Jus and Smashed Potatoes Feeds 2 – 4 ppl

Pork Shanks

· 2 Pork Shanks (+/- 1.5 lb ea)

· 1 Cup blackened seasoning

· 2 Tbsp Vegetable Oil

· Mirepox:

o 1 Cup ½” Diced Delery

o 1 Cup ½” Diced Yellow Onion

o 1 Cup ½” Diced Carrot

· 3 Cups Chicken or Vegetable Stock

1. Wearing vinyl gloves, liberally rub/coat the shanks thoroughly with the blackened spice, working it in well.

2. Pre-heat the oven to 350° F.

3. Pre-Heat a Braiser or Deep Saute Pan over medium heat and sear the shanks in 2 Tbsp vegetable oil until golden brown on all surfaces. Be sure to keep the heat on medium so you don’t burn the meat, thereby turning the spice bitter.

4. Remove the pork shanks, turn the heat down to Medium-Low, and add the mirepoix. Continue to cook over medium-low heat, stirring frequently to keep from burning. Cook until translucent, approximately 8 – 10 minutes.

5. Add the chicken stock and stir well to incorporate anything stuck to the pan.

6. Lay the Pork Shanks in the pan, cover tightly with a lid or aluminum foil, and finish in the oven for 2.5 hours, or until meat pulls easily away from the bone.

7. Serve on the bone or off, over smashed potatoes. Dress with 6 – 8 oz of roasted vegetables and pan jus.

Smashed Potatoes

· 5 lb Yukon Gold Potatoes, 1” Diced and boiled until tender

· ½ Cup Sour Cream

· ½ lb Salted Butter

· ¾ Cup Whole Milk

· ¾ Cup Shredded White Cheddar

· 2 Tsp White Pepper

· 1 Tbsp Kosher Salt

1. Dice the potatoes at 1” – do NOT peel – and cook in salted water until tender.

2. Strain and combine with all other ingredients.

3. Mix until combined. Do not “Whip.”