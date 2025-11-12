The Salted Table gives us the perfect gingerbread cookie recipe!

Malted MilkGingerbread Cookies

Yield: 40-45 cookies

3/4 cupsaltedbutter,room temperature

1 cup granulatedwhitesugar

1 large egg

1/3cupsorghum ormolasses

½ cup chopped crystallized ginger

2 ¼ cupall-purpose flour

1 tablespoon malted milk powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

¾ teaspoonsalt

1 teaspoon vanilla bean powder

¼ teaspoon allspice

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1–2 teaspoons ground ginger

granulated sugar for rolling Method:

Heat the oven to 355. Combine butter, sugar, into a stand mixertillfluffy, about 5 minutes. Scrape down the sides every now and again. Add the eggs, sorghum,spicesand chopped ginger. Add the flour, baking soda, malted milk, vanillabeanuntil soft dough forms. Scoop1 ounceballs, androll them into turbinado sugar, and place 2 inches apart on a greased cookie sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes. Bake 2 minutes longer for a crunchier cookie. When you remove the cookies from the oven, lightly pat them down with a spatula for a nice chewy cookie, if you like a cakier cookie—leavethem be. Enjoy. In-Home Catering - The Salted Table

