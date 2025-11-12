The Salted Table gives us the perfect gingerbread cookie recipe!

Malted MilkGingerbread Cookies
Yield: 40-45 cookies
3/4 cupsaltedbutter,room temperature
1 cup granulatedwhitesugar
1 large egg
1/3cupsorghum ormolasses
½ cup chopped crystallized ginger
2 ¼ cupall-purpose flour
1 tablespoon malted milk powder
2 teaspoons baking soda
¾ teaspoonsalt
1 teaspoon vanilla bean powder
¼ teaspoon allspice
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
1–2 teaspoons ground ginger
granulated sugar for rolling
Method:
- Heat the oven to 355.
- Combine butter, sugar, into a stand mixertillfluffy, about 5 minutes. Scrape down the sides every now and again. Add the eggs, sorghum,spicesand chopped ginger.
- Add the flour, baking soda, malted milk, vanillabeanuntil soft dough forms.
- Scoop1 ounceballs, androll them into turbinado sugar, and place 2 inches apart on a greased cookie sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes. Bake 2 minutes longer for a crunchier cookie.
- When you remove the cookies from the oven, lightly pat them down with a spatula for a nice chewy cookie, if you like a cakier cookie—leavethem be. Enjoy.
