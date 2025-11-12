Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Salted Table gives us the perfect gingerbread cookie recipe!

The Salted Table Gingerbread cookies
The Salted Table Gingerbread cookies
Posted

Malted MilkGingerbread Cookies
Yield: 40-45 cookies
3/4 cupsaltedbutter,room temperature
1 cup granulatedwhitesugar
1 large egg
1/3cupsorghum ormolasses
½ cup chopped crystallized ginger
2 ¼ cupall-purpose flour
1 tablespoon malted milk powder
2 teaspoons baking soda
¾ teaspoonsalt
1 teaspoon vanilla bean powder
¼ teaspoon allspice
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
1–2 teaspoons ground ginger
granulated sugar for rolling

Method:

  1. Heat the oven to 355.
  2. Combine butter, sugar, into a stand mixertillfluffy, about 5 minutes. Scrape down the sides every now and again. Add the eggs, sorghum,spicesand chopped ginger.
  3. Add the flour, baking soda, malted milk, vanillabeanuntil soft dough forms.
  4. Scoop1 ounceballs, androll them into turbinado sugar, and place 2 inches apart on a greased cookie sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes. Bake 2 minutes longer for a crunchier cookie.
  5. When you remove the cookies from the oven, lightly pat them down with a spatula for a nice chewy cookie, if you like a cakier cookie—leavethem be. Enjoy.

In-Home Catering - The Salted Table
Website: thesaltedtable@gmail.com
E-mail: thesaltedtable@gmail.com
Socials: @thesaltedtable

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes