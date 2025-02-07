The Salted Table shows us how to make Loaded Cheeseburger Potato Skins!

Loaded Cheeseburger Potato Skins
Ingredient List
- 4 Russet potatoes, washed
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- Kosher salt & ground black pepper, as needed
- 1 lb ground cooked beef crumbles
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 cups shredded colby jack
- 2/3 cup bacon crumbles
- 1/2 cup chopped pickles
- 1/4 cup chopped red onion
- 1/2 cup chopped tomatoes
- Sour cream, for serving
- 4 thinly sliced green onions
Sauce
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon worcestershire
- 1 teaspoon pickle juice
Method:
- Heat oven to 425°. Rub the potatoes in the olive oil, and roasted for 40-50 (based on size), or until fork tender.
- Cook the ground beef, and add the garlic powder, salt and pepper until meat is completely browned.
- Let the potatoes cool for 15-20 minutes till cool enough to handle. Cut the potatoes into quarters, and remove the pulp, but leave 1/2 of an inch of potato attached to the skin.
- Arrange the potato skins in rows on a greased sheet pan. Drizzle them with olive oil, sprinkle with kosher salt. Roast them for 12 minutes.
- Combine sauce ingredients in a bowl and whisk together, set aside.
- Fill the potato skins with the beef, pickles, onions, tomatoes.
- Top them with cheese and place under the broiler for 1-2 minutes till the cheese is melted. Keep an eye on them.
- Drizzle them with the sauce. And top with the bacon crumbles.
Optional: top with sliced green onions, minced red onion or chopped jalapeño.
Jalapeño Cheese Dip
Ingredient List
- 2-8 ounce pkgs cream cheese
- 1 cup grated pepper jack cheese
- 1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup minced pickled jalapeños
- 1 tablespoon hot sauce
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons dried chives
- 1 tablespoon honey
Garnish: with a drizzle of honey, sliced green onions, and chopped jalapeño.
Serving Suggestions: Serve with chips, toasted pita, crudités or crackers
