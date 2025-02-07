The Salted Table shows us how to make Loaded Cheeseburger Potato Skins!

Loaded Cheeseburger Potato Skins Ingredient List 4 Russet potatoes, washed

3 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt & ground black pepper, as needed

1 lb ground cooked beef crumbles

1 tsp. garlic powder

2 cups shredded colby jack

2/3 cup bacon crumbles

1/2 cup chopped pickles

1/4 cup chopped red onion

1/2 cup chopped tomatoes

Sour cream, for serving

4 thinly sliced green onions Sauce 1/2 cup mayo

1/2 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon worcestershire

1 teaspoon pickle juice Method: Heat oven to 425°. Rub the potatoes in the olive oil, and roasted for 40-50 (based on size), or until fork tender. Cook the ground beef, and add the garlic powder, salt and pepper until meat is completely browned. Let the potatoes cool for 15-20 minutes till cool enough to handle. Cut the potatoes into quarters, and remove the pulp, but leave 1/2 of an inch of potato attached to the skin. Arrange the potato skins in rows on a greased sheet pan. Drizzle them with olive oil, sprinkle with kosher salt. Roast them for 12 minutes. Combine sauce ingredients in a bowl and whisk together, set aside. Fill the potato skins with the beef, pickles, onions, tomatoes. Top them with cheese and place under the broiler for 1-2 minutes till the cheese is melted. Keep an eye on them. Drizzle them with the sauce. And top with the bacon crumbles. Optional: top with sliced green onions, minced red onion or chopped jalapeño. Jalapeño Cheese Dip Ingredient List 2-8 ounce pkgs cream cheese

1 cup grated pepper jack cheese

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise

1/2 cup minced pickled jalapeños

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons dried chives

1 tablespoon honey Garnish: with a drizzle of honey, sliced green onions, and chopped jalapeño.

Serving Suggestions: Serve with chips, toasted pita, crudités or crackers Website: thesaltedtable.com [thesaltedtable.com] Instagram: @thesaltedtable Threads: @thesaltedtable Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thesaltedtable [facebook.com]

