The Salted Table shows us how to make Loaded Cheeseburger Potato Skins!

The Salted Table shows us Game Day bites!
Loaded Cheeseburger Potato Skins

Ingredient List

  • 4 Russet potatoes, washed
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil 
  • Kosher salt & ground black pepper, as needed 
  • 1 lb ground cooked beef crumbles
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 2 cups shredded colby jack
  • 2/3 cup bacon crumbles
  • 1/2 cup chopped pickles
  • 1/4 cup chopped red onion 
  • 1/2 cup chopped tomatoes
  • Sour cream, for serving
  • 4 thinly sliced green onions 

Sauce

  • 1/2 cup mayo
  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon worcestershire 
  • 1 teaspoon pickle juice

Method:

  1. Heat oven to 425°. Rub the potatoes in the olive oil, and roasted for 40-50 (based on size), or until fork tender.
  2. Cook the ground beef, and add the garlic powder, salt and pepper until meat is completely browned.
  3. Let the potatoes cool for 15-20 minutes till cool enough to handle. Cut the potatoes into quarters, and remove the pulp, but leave 1/2 of an inch of potato attached to the skin. 
  4. Arrange the potato skins in rows on a greased sheet pan. Drizzle them with olive oil, sprinkle with kosher salt. Roast them for 12 minutes.
  5. Combine sauce ingredients in a bowl and whisk together, set aside.
  6. Fill the potato skins with the beef, pickles, onions, tomatoes.
  7. Top them with cheese and place under the broiler for 1-2 minutes till the cheese is melted. Keep an eye on them.
  8. Drizzle them with the sauce. And top with the bacon crumbles.

Optional: top with sliced green onions, minced red onion or chopped jalapeño.

Jalapeño Cheese Dip

Ingredient List

  • 2-8 ounce pkgs cream cheese
  • 1 cup grated pepper jack cheese
  • 1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup minced pickled jalapeños 
  • 1 tablespoon hot sauce
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons dried chives 
  • 1 tablespoon honey

Garnish: with a drizzle of honey, sliced green onions, and chopped jalapeño.
Serving Suggestions: Serve with chips, toasted pita, crudités or crackers

Website: thesaltedtable.com [thesaltedtable.com]

Instagram: @thesaltedtable

Threads: @thesaltedtable

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thesaltedtable [facebook.com]

