The Secret Bodega's Birria Quesadilla!

Posted at 12:07 PM, Sep 08, 2023
The Secret Bodega is a new catering and event restaurant Street food and comfort food join forces to create the perfect harmony of flavor, nostalgia, and culture diversity. Specialty homemade sauces, pickled veggies from locally sourced vendors, and the freshest of breads are always incorporated into their seasonally evolving foods.

Catch the Secret Bodega during Hispanic Heritage Month for the Sunday Bodega Mercado on Sunday, September 17 from 11am-3pm at the Living Waters Brewing/Grimey's campus located at 1056 E. Trinity Ln., Nashville, TN

The market showcases female Hispanic makers in Nashville and The Secret Bodega will be cooking up birria creations onsite.

The Secret Bodega restaurant is located at 415 4th Ave. So. Nashville, TN 37201. For more information or contact catering services, go to https://thebodeganashville.com/. Follow @thesecretbodega on Instagram.

