The SESAC Red Carpet kicks off a major week in country music

Country music's biggest week is officially underway in Nashville!

The road to Wednesday night's CMA Awards kicked off Sunday night with a celebration of the people behind the hits.

Before country music's biggest stars take center stage Wednesday night, the people who write their hits are getting their moment in the spotlight.

SESAC is one of Nashville's major music licensing organizations, making sure songwriters and publishers get paid when their music is played. Sunday night was about more than getting paid. It was about getting recognized. In Music City, everyone knows it all starts with a song.



This year, SESAC named Megan Moroney Songwriter of the Year.

Publisher of the Year went to Sony Music Publishing.

Song of the Year honors went to “6 Months Later” by Megan Moroney and Rob Hatch.