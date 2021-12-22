The Soup You Need On A Cold Winter Day

Lifestyle expert and author Trace Barnett made French Onion Soup. Find more recipes, entertaining ideas, gardening tips and more in Trace's book "Tracing Roots: A Modern Approach to Living Off the Land", which is available wherever you buy books. Follow Trace on Facebook and Instagram @thebittersocialite.
French Onion Soup
Serves 8-12
6 red or yellow onions, peeled and thinly sliced stem to root
4 tablespoons butter
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon sugar
I cup dry red wine or vermouth or 1/2 cup of each
1 bay leaf
8 cups beef stock
1/2 teaspoon black pepper, more to taste
1 French loaf or baguette sliced into 1/4-inch slices
1 1/2 cups grated Gruyere cheese
DIRECTIONS:
- Melt butter in a 5-6 quart pot over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring often, for 20-25 minutes. Increase the heat to medium high and add the salt and sugar to help the onions caramelize. Cook 15 minutes stirring frequently to prevent sticking and to caramelize the onions evenly.
- Add wine or vermouth to the pot and scrape the brown bits up from the bottom and sides of the pan to deglaze the pot and give us all that yummy flavor.
- Add bay leaf, stock, pepper, and additional salt to taste. Reduce heat to low and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 30-35 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Ladle soup into oven proof bowls or ramekins and cover with French bread and sprinkle with cheese. Put into the broiler for 10 minutes at 350° F, or until the cheese bubbles and is slightly browned. Serve.