The Soup You Need On A Cold Winter Day

Lifestyle expert and author Trace Barnett made French Onion Soup. Find more recipes, entertaining ideas, gardening tips and more in Trace's book "Tracing Roots: A Modern Approach to Living Off the Land", which is available wherever you buy books. Follow Trace on Facebook and Instagram @thebittersocialite.

French Onion Soup

Serves 8-12

6 red or yellow onions, peeled and thinly sliced stem to root

4 tablespoons butter

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar

I cup dry red wine or vermouth or 1/2 cup of each

1 bay leaf

8 cups beef stock

1/2 teaspoon black pepper, more to taste

1 French loaf or baguette sliced into 1/4-inch slices

1 1/2 cups grated Gruyere cheese

DIRECTIONS:

